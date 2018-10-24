Program of 6th International Humanitarian Forum made public

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The program of the 6th International Humanitarian Forum has been announced.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Culture that the forum, to be held in Baku on October 25-26, will be dedicated to the topic of "Let’s form new world and new people: creativity and human development".

The initiators of the event held since 2010 are the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia.

581 people (including 416 foreign guests) from 86 countries and 24 international organizations will attend this year’s forum.

The 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum will focus on creative ideas that will form our future world and the search of ways to implement these projects.

Notably, two UN Deputy Secretary-Generals, ISESCO, IRSICA, TURKPA, TURKSOY, Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), International Turkish Academy (TWESCO), Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC, heads of organizations such as UNESCO, CIS Executive Committee and the CIS Executive Committee will participate at the forum. The vice president of Sudan, deputy prime ministers of Russia and Slovakia, vice-presidents of Slovenia, Uruguay, Russia, Egypt, Belarus, Italy and Estonia, Georgia, Montenegro, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Turkey, Sudan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine From Afghanistan, Philippines and Bulgaria, ombudsmen from Kazakhstan, Turkey, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as more than 40 MPs from 15 countries, heads of diplomatic missions of 46 countries, heads of companies, scientists and experts from many countries will also attend the event.

Notably, within the framework of the International Humanitarian Forum, multicolored cultural program will be presented in order to organize leisure time of the event participants, as well as visitors will get acquainted with the places of interest in Baku.