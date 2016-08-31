ProCredit Holding and ADAMI Media Prize sign cooperation agreement to promote cultural diversity in Eastern Europe

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The ADAMI Media Prize for Cultural Diversity in Eastern Europe signed a new cooperation agreement with ProCredit Holding AG & Co KGaA, based in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, for the year 2016, Report informs.

Under this new agreement, ProCredit Holding will be supporting the ADAMI Media Prize in promoting cultural diversity and establishing networking opportunities for filmmakers, audio-visual journalists, and broadcasters in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which are the countries in which the ADAMI Media Prize operates.

ProCredit Holding will provide funding for the 2016 ADAMI competition and will support the gala award ceremony on 24 November in Kiev. This internationally broadcasted event awards outstanding film, television, and online programmes that promote national, ethnic, religious, or cultural diversity among the peoples of Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

ProCredit Holding is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, an international group of banks serving small and medium sized enterprises (SME), which focuses on Eastern Europe.

The ADAMI Media Prize spotlights the work of journalists and media professionals in the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries. ADAMI’s goal is to promote peaceful coexistence between peoples by stimulating new ideas and perspectives in media, and promoting media interest in topics of cultural diversity and integration.

Broadcasters and producers of the six countries can send in their films, videos, and online content connected to topics of cultural diversity until October 10th (the entry deadline). An international jury will view and evaluate all entries during its jury sessions, which are hosted by the city of Batumi (Georgia) on October 24th-28th. Producers and directors/journalists who have been nominated in one of ADAMI's six categories are invited to the gala award ceremony in Kiev, where they also have the opportunity to network with broadcaster representatives and media professionals from all across Europe. The gala award ceremony will be broadcasted live internationally.