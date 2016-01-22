President issues Order on protection of historic part of Sheki city

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has issued an Order on protection of the historic part of the city of Sheki in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Under the order, the Ministry of Culture & Tourism (MCT) jointly with the Sheki City Executive Power should submit for two-month period to the Cabinet the proposals for the adaptation of the buildings, violating the street network and the planned configuration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Yukhari Bash", damaging its architectural value and style, the repair or restoration of engineering services, restoration or preservation of historical and cultural monuments, the repair of roads.

Within one month these organizations should submit to the Cabinet the proposals on the allotting of an administrative building for the Yukhari Bash Reserve or financial resources necessary for the construction of this building.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism jointly with the Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources, the National Academy of Sciences and the Sheki City Executive Power should submit within two months the proposals to the Cabinet for conservation of natural landscape and improvement of the city of Sheki.

The Cabinet is tasked to approve for 3-month term the action plan on the development and preservation of the historic town of Sheki, endorse within one month a map of Yukhari Bash Reserve, ensure the provision of the status of national nature reserve for Yukhari Bash Reserve, provide for the transition of funding of Yukhari Bash Reserve from the State Budget local expenditures to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism centralized expenditures, take necessary measures to strengthen the material-technical base of Yukhari Bash Reserve and solve other issues arising from the order.