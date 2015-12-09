Premiere of film 'Ali and Nino' to be held in US

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of film "Ali and Nino" will be held in January 2016.

Report was told in Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

According to the information film on the grounds of Gurban Said's novel, will be shown at the international festival "Sundance" in the US, which will be held from 21 to 31 January.

Executive producer is Leyla Aliyeva, producer Chris Ticker, director - winner of BAFTA Award Asif Kapadia, script - Christopher Hampton.

Adam Bakri, Maria Valverde, Halit Ergench, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Samariko, Numan Acar and other famous actors starred in film.

Shooting of the film began on February 24, 2015 and lasted until June.

The shooting took place in Baku, Gobustan, Khinalig and other places.