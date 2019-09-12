Newly 200 unique musical instruments will be presented at Heydar Aliyev Center

A unique exhibition will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Report informs citing the Center’s press service.

The exhibition will feature historical exhibits, as well as musical instruments that were once played by luminaries. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to plunge into the atmosphere of magical music and enjoy the sound of ancient instruments. The unique exhibits that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been collecting for several years will be presented at the exhibition entitled "Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity", which will open on September 17.

The exhibition will feature nearly 200 musical instruments of 18-20th centuries.