New appointments made in Baku city Culture and Tourism Department

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made in the Baku city Culture and Tourism Department.

Report informs, on the basis of the order of Baku city Culture and Tourism Department, Mirzeyev Aliaga Sabir appointed a director of Mardakan Palace of Culture, and Huseyn Guliyev Nadirgulu appointed a director of the Amirjan Cultural House.

Also, Aliyev Vugar Elshad was appointed a director of the House of Culture named after G. Abbasov and Ramiz Manafov Nizami was appointed a director of the House of Culture named after Nizami.

Appointments are made in order to improve the system and enhance discipline in the city cultural centers.