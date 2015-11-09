Naftalan hosts an infotour

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ With the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Health Association and support the thermal tourism center of tourism and recreation "Naftalan Hotel by Rixos" an infotour was held in Naftalan region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the purpose of info tour is to promote the tourist potential of Naftalan. The event attended by representatives of local travel agencies and the media.

The participants got acquainted with the "Naftalan Hotel by Rixos", they have been informed about the treatments of Naftalan oil, the importance of this method in the elimination of various diseases.

During the event, a round table meeting was held with media representatives.

Journalists were informed about Naftalan, Naftalan oil treatments. Then, for active participation in the press tour, media representatives were awarded a diploma of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The patients coming in Naftalan and resorts, are treated with ointments made of oil and oil products. Naftalan oil is used in the treatment of nervous disorders, wounds, skin, urological and gynecological diseases, diseases of the liver, joints, musculoskeletal system, and etc.