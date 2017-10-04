Moscow will premiere "Leyli and Majnun" opera

Moscow. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ The troupe of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater is coming to Moscow with a tour.

Report informs citing the Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Azerbaijani stage masters will present the legendary opera "Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibeyov on the work of M. Fizuli on October 16 in Moscow's "Crocus City Hall".

The organizer of the tour, the head of the Azerbaijan Culture and Arts Studio in Moscow Samira Zeynalova said that, "Leyli and Majnun" opera will be presented for the first time in Moscow.

"This will be a great holiday for our compatriots in Moscow. Thanks to the Opera and Ballet Theater and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan for responding to our idea and helping to implement it", Zeynalova said.

The new theatrical season at the Opera and Ballet Theater was also opened by the screening of the opera "Leyli and Majnun" directed by the Azerbaijan National Conservatory: director, honored cultural figure of Azerbaijan, Hafiz Guliyev accompanied by a symphony orchestra, Majnun - People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibragimov, Leyli-Arzu Aliyeva.