Minister: 'Serious reductions in regional administrations no matter for discussion'

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Carrying out serious job cuts in regional administrations is no matter for discussion."

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said commenting on the order "On improvement of the structure of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan" signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to him, the matter is about the process of improvement of state management in Azerbaijan: "These reforms refer not only to our country, but also in other areas. Likely, it will open up new opportunities for a more rational use of the Azerbaijani state of new management methods. According to the Presidential order, nearly 60 existing regional departments in the country will be liquidated and they will be replaced with 15 regional offices."

"We need to make rational use of finances, avoid unnecessary costs, to use the funds for other purposes It is our top priority. Process will last until the end of the year, all the necessary work will be implemented, and all regional offices will operate at full capacity from January 1", the minister said.