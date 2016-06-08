​Minister: Armenians post false information about Azerbaijan in Wikipedia

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Wikipedia contains a lot of false information and articles about Azerbaijan. This is an ideological fight against Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev said at an event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia.

According to the minister, to date, Wikipedia has a huge amount of false information posted by Armenians about Azerbaijan: Measures are being taken to prevent it. Encyclopedia books are distributed to the libraries for free. I think that Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia should be available in electronic version on the Internet as well" .