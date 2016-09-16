Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Layla and Majnun" will be premiered in California, US.

Report informs, presentation will last from September 30 to October 2.

Mark Morris Dance Group participates in the performance, which will represent the American audience the love story of Layla and Majnun with a musical accompaniment being a synthesis of Azerbaijani national and Western musical instruments, performed by an ensemble of "Silk Road" with participation of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, famous singers Alim Gasimov and his daughter, Honoured Artist Fargana Gasimova.

In October, "Layla and Majnun" will also be shown in Washington and Michigan, in January - in New Hampshire.