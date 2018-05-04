Karabakh horses brought to UK for participation in royal equestrian show

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Karabakh horses were delivered to British Windsor to participate in the event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Royal Equestrian Show next week, Report informs referring to Windsor Observer.

Notably, this is not the first participation of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan in such events. In 2016 Azerbaijani horsemen performed with their own show at events dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Queen of Great Britain. 10 riders on Karabakh horses will perform complex tricks. Their performance will be accompanied by 'Sarhadchi' dance ensemble, which will perform traditional dances, as well as an impressive fire show.

The trainer of the Azerbaijani show "Land of lights" Azer Khamzayev noted that participation in the show is a great opportunity to demonstrate the Karabakh horses and traditional culture.

Notably, from May 9-13 in Windsor there will be a series of events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Royal Equestrian Show in Windsor.