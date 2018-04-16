Jeyhun Hajibayli's daughter in law: "My husband was proud of our family"

© Report

Paris. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Jeyhun Hajibeyli worked hard to establish Azerbaijani-French relations during the days of People's Republic. Today his work has become reality and cooperation between Azerbaijan and France is developing in all spheres."

Pascal Hajibeyli-Bushe, wife of Timuchin Hajibeyli (1921-1993), a writer, chronographer, translator, journalist, editor, son of Jeyhun Hajibeyli, one of prominent personalities of Azerbaijan, told Western European Bureau of Report.

According to her words, after Azerbaijan gained independence again , Jeyhun Hajibeyli's pre-emptive works have been studied. "We did not refuse our assistance to help the Azerbaijani government in collecting his records."

Pascal Hajibeyli-Bushe said that today Azerbaijani films are shown at the cinema, which has a great reputation as the Parisian "Le Balzac":

Notably, J. Hajibeyli was born in Shusha in 1891 and he is a younger brother of the great Azerbaijani composer, Uzeyir Hajibeyli. On his initiative and translation, the operetta "Arshin Mal Alan" was played on stage in 1925.