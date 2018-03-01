Italian Design Day kicks off in Baku

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The second Italian Design Day, an initiative promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ICE Agency, in collaboration with the The Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism, Milan Triennale, Milan Furniture Fair, Industrial Design Association, Compassod'Oro Foundation and the Altagamma Foundation takes place today in Baku, Report informs.

The aim of the initiative, developed by the Italian Embassy in Baku and the ICE Agency, is to celebrate the excellence of Italian design in the world, an important sector of Italian culture and economy.

This morning a conference at the University of Architecture and Construction in Baku was held. The subject of the conference is the relationship between design and sustainability, considered in the economic, social and environmental field. The famous and well-known designer Antonio Arico ', "Ambassador of Italian design" chosen for the Baku event by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was among the speakers of the event. The conference focused on the growing importance of design and planning in contributing to the creation ofproducts and constructions more respectful for the nature and the human being.

Then two round tables entitled "The beauty of Baku and its future: retail interior design in modern busy lifes" and "The beauty of Baku and its future: architectural integrated project in urban" were held in the futuristic building of Baku Media Center. On the sideline of the discussions, approximately 70 B2B meetings took place, those are aimed at deepening the relations between Azerbaijani companies and the exponents of an Italian business delegation who, for the occasion,has arrived in Baku.

The events of the Italian Design Day are enriched by two exhibitions. The first, entitled "A journey of 70 years: Italian design from the 50s to today", has gathered iconic design products from some of the most important Italian brands in the sector, such as Smeg, Piaggio, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ducati, Alfa Romeo , Giorgio Armani, Dolce &Gabbana, Prada, Fendi, ErmannoScervino and Valentino. At the same time, the winning projects of the "Italian Architect Award" are presented in a photographic exhibition aimed at giving visibility to Italian architects, considered a technical and professional excellence and that have been able to affront the challenges of contemporary architecture with an ethical and innovative approach.