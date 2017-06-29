 Top
    Close photo mode

    Honored Artist of Azerbaijan participates in Festival of Classical Music in Bishkek

    The festival was also attended by well-known musicians from the EU, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA and Turkey

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ / Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, conductor Eyyub Guliyev takes part in the Tengri Music classical music festival in Bishkek.

    Report informs citing the Vecherniy Bishkek, famous musicians from the EU, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA and Turkey also came to the festival.

    Guests of the festival got an opportunity to listen to well-known works of such composers as Giuseppe Verdi, Spyros Mourikis, as well as national compositions of the participating countries.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi