Honored Artist of Azerbaijan participates in Festival of Classical Music in Bishkek

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ / Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, conductor Eyyub Guliyev takes part in the Tengri Music classical music festival in Bishkek.

Report informs citing the Vecherniy Bishkek, famous musicians from the EU, Kazakhstan, Russia, USA and Turkey also came to the festival.

Guests of the festival got an opportunity to listen to well-known works of such composers as Giuseppe Verdi, Spyros Mourikis, as well as national compositions of the participating countries.