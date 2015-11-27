Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes exhibition of children's handicrafts - PHOTO

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized an exhibition of the talented children's handicrafts, Report informs.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has attended the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition displayed drawings and other works of the talented children from the Rehabilitation Center of Persons with Down Syndrome, the “Origami” Public Association, the Children's Rehabilitation Center "Gaygi", and also various orphanages and kindergartens of Baku and regions. About 400 works were presented at the Exhibition.

An auction has been arranged here. The means obtained at the auction will go to the charitable purposes for the orphan children and children needing special care. The exhibition also featured demonstration of video dedicated to the children. The children also performed the dances, which aroused keen interest among the participants.

The purpose of the event held at the initiative of Foundation, consists of support of creativity of the talented children, development of their abilities, representation to the public of the works created by them.