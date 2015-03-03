Heydar Aliyev Center hosts Slovenian Day in Azerbaijan

Baku.3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Slovenian embassy and Honorary Consulate to Azerbaijan will co-organize a Day of Slovenia at the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 13.

Report informs, on the sidelines of the event, the attendees will see art exhibition of works by Peter and Joze Ciuha. Slovenian musician Ljuben Dimkaroski will play the 55,000-years-old ancient flute kept in Slovenia’s National Museum.

The attendees will also enjoy performance by famous group “Eroika”. The trio Eroika, comprising singers Matjaz Robavs (baritone), Aljaz Farasin (tenor) and Metod Zunec (tenor) will present exciting program of music. The trio will be accompanied by Symphonic Orchestra named after Niyazi.

The trio`s repertoire includes hit songs in English, Spanish and Italian languages, covering pop songs of Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia.