    Heydar Aliyev Center hosted classical music evening

    Elvin Ganiyev presented the audience a concert for violin of the outstanding Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Center hosted an evening of classical music on June 10.

    The concert was made by the young virtuoso violinist Elvin Ganiyev accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi.

    Report informs, under the baton of the program Honored Culture Fakhraddin Karimov, which lasted about an hour, Elvin Ganiev presented the audience a concert for violin of the outstanding Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

    E. Ganiyev shared his impressions about the concert. He said he was proud of this performance in Azerbaijan, in the Heydar Aliyev Center.

