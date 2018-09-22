First personal exhibition of Azerbaijani young artist opened in Tbilisi

© Report

Tbilisi. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first personal exhibition of young artist Fuad Babazade was opened at the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that about 30 paintings of the artist were presented at the exhibition.

F. Babazadeh told journalists that he was born in Tbilisi and had great interest in painting from his childhood. "I graduated from the Tbilisi Academy of Art. The exibition presents the works in the genre of landscape, portrait and naturmort. There are portraits of prominent Azerbaijani figures, Mirza Fatali Akhundov and Mirza Shafi Vazeh among these works. Both great thinkers lived and worked in Tbilisi. They were symbols of friendship between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia. I will continue to portray Azerbaijani and Georgian writers and poets in the future. "