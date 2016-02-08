Premiere of Azerbaijani composer’s work held in San Francisco

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The premiere of the famous Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizade’s work “Dance” has been held in San Francisco, US, Report was told in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

Arranged within the Kronos Festival, the masterpiece of Azerbaijani composer was performed by the renowned Kronos Quartet at the San Francisco Jazz Centre.

The work combining and symbolizing the ancient and modern Azerbaijani dance rhythms was cheered by the local audience and visitors.

Taking the floor, Ramin Aliyev, staff member of the Azerbaijani Consulate General expressed gratitude to the organizers for their attention to the culture and music of Azerbaijan.

The Kronos Quartet is an American string quartet based in San Francisco. They have been in existence with a rotating membership of musicians for over forty years. The quartet specializes in contemporary and new music, with more than 750 works having been written for them.

The quartet was founded by violinist David Harrington in Seattle, Washington. Its first performance was in November 1973. Since 1978, the quartet has been based in San Francisco, California.