​Fifth European Film Festival to be held in Baku

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the Fifth European Film Festival on October 30. Report informs, the films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic,Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Spain,Sweden and UK will be demonstrated starting from 30 October.

The movie "Fack ju Göhte" filmed in 2013 in Germany will open the European Film Festival 2014 on 30 October. It is about the luckless bank robber Zeki Müller. Entrance will be free, no tickets needed.

The film festival will run until November 6.