 Top
    Close photo mode

    Seoul will host evening of Azerbaijani music

    Performances by various well-known dance and music ensembles in Azerbaijan will take place

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Evening of Azerbaijani Music will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

    Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in South Korea, 5 countries, including Azerbaijan will participate in a concert which will take place on November 9 as part of Days of Turkic culture.

    Under the concert, performances by "Natiq ritm qrupu", an international ensemble "Mugam" jazz group of Elchin Shirinov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble will take place.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi