Seoul will host evening of Azerbaijani music

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Evening of Azerbaijani Music will be held in Seoul, South Korea.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in South Korea, 5 countries, including Azerbaijan will participate in a concert which will take place on November 9 as part of Days of Turkic culture.

Under the concert, performances by "Natiq ritm qrupu", an international ensemble "Mugam" jazz group of Elchin Shirinov, Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble will take place.