European film festival in Baku starts with Oscar-Winner films

The 10th Festival of European Films has kicked off in Baku.

According to Report, the film festival opened with screenings of two films: the Hungarian drama Son of Saul and the Finnish One last deal

The Hungarian drama film Son of Saul features the developments in 1944 in the Auschwitz concentration camp. This is the first feature film directed by Laszlo Nemeš. The film premiered on May 15, 2015 at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix. In February 2016, the picture was awarded the Academy Award as the best film in a foreign language (nominated from Hungary, it entered the short list of nine films, and then the five nominees).

The 10th Festival of European Films will be held in Baku between October 2 and 16.

The European Film Festival will feature films from 14 EU countries, as well as a film by Azerbaijani film director.

Admission is free.