European festival of cultural heritage "Fantazia" to be held in Baku

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first festival "Fantazia" dedicated to the Year of Cultural Heritage in Europe will be held in Baku, Report informs.

Fantazia Festival will be held in Baku from 1 to 10 November 2018 and will present a diverse calendar of events, including concerts, guided tours,

workshops, film screenings, exhibitions, art installations, competitions, debates with internationally and locally acclaimed experts.

As the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas stated at the press conference, the festival is timed to the Year of Cultural Heritage in Europe and will be organized by the EU Delegation and the embassies of several member countries in Baku, as Azerbaijan is one of the important partners of the European Union.

"Every old part of the city characterizes its history, and it is very important to preserve our cultural heritage," Amb. Kestudis Jankauskas said.

"Azerbaijan pays much attention to the preservation of the historical heritage," stated the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez.

During the Festival, the emphasis will be on the area of the Icheri Sheher, former “Sovetskaya” area and the neighbourhood around “Fantazia” hamam, the latter was taken also as a name for the Festival. The famous “Fantazia” hamam was built in the end of the 19 th century and brought together European architecture with local specific elements.

Official partners of the initiative are: State Tourism Agency, Union of Architects, Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reservation “Icheri Sheher”, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, “Maksud Ibrahimbeyov” Creative Centre, “Yarat” Contemporary Art Center. Scientific partners are: Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, ADA University, Azerbaijan National University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.