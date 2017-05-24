Director of YUĞ State Theatre leaves for Kiev

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Director of State YUĞ Theatre Tarlan Rasulov is on working visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Report was told in the theatre's press service, Tarlan Rasulov was invited to participate in "Creative Europe” program in the framework of cultural cooperation of EU with the Eastern European countries.

Seminars, workshops and discussions will be held within the framework of project in Kiev, May 25-26.

T. Rasulov has been invited as a consultant of the meeting on selecting and formulating of projects in Ukraine.

As part of the project, it is planned to hold meetings aimed at the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine theaters and YUĞ Theater.