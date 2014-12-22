Director appointed to newly-established state agency in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Culture and Tourism has a new appointment.

Report informs, Zakir Sultanov was appointed as the head of the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Z.Sultanov was the chief of the United Directorate of Constructed Objects till now.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Service for the Ministry of Cultural Heritage Protection, Development and Regeneration based on the United Directorate of Constructed Objects attached to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.