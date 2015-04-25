Deputy Minister met with the Charge d'Affaires of Mexico

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sevda Mammadaliyeva met with Chargé d'affaires of Mexico in Azerbaijan Francisco Ernesto Romero Bock. Report informs referring to the information given by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Francisco Ernesto Romero Bock stressed that, arrived in Baku with the aim of opening the Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan. He said that for several months he lives in Baku, liked the culture of Azerbaijan, and in particular, the Azerbaijani cuisine.

He added that, one of the important areas in terms of cooperation between the two countries is the sphere of culture.

Chargé d'Affaires of Mexico offered to host the exhibition in Azerbaijan Mexican artist Margarita Morales, who lives in Germany.