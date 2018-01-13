Dead body of Azerbaijani People's Artist passed away in USA to be brought to Baku soon - PHOTO

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ A farewell ceremony was held with famous Azerbaijani pianist, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Chingiz Sadikhov in San Jose, California on January 12, with joint organization of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California and California-Azerbaijani Friendship Association.

Report informs referring to the Consulate General, the event was attended by family members and friends of the deceased, members of the Azerbaijani community in California.

Making a speech at the ceremony, Azerbaijan Cultural Society of Northern California President Hamid Azeri spoke about the life and creativity of late Ch. Sadikhov, stressed his indispensable contributions to the development of Azerbaijani music art and said that his death is a serious loss for Azerbaijani music. H. Azeri also said that according to the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Ch. Sadikhov's dead body will be buried in Azerbaijan in the coming days and emphasized highly appreciation of the humanitarian step by the President of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the end of the event, family members of the late and other community representatives said that despite Chingiz Sadikhov lived last years of his life in the United States, he was a person loving his Homeland and did his best to promote Azerbaijani music in the US as well as shared memories.