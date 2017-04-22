Days of Francophonie in Baku ended with a gastronomic event

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Days of Francophonie in Baku have ended with a gastronomic event.

Report informs, event was opened by the ambassadors of countries participating in Francophonie.

Samples of national cuisine and culture of these countries were presented to guests. Then a concert was held with the participation of young Azerbaijani musicians who performed songs in French, prizes and awards were given to the winners of the tournaments and quizzes that took place in the framework of the Francophonie Days in Baku.

Notably, the Days of Francophonie in Baku started on April 1. During these three weeks, 10 participating countries of the organization (Belgium, Egypt, France, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Switzerland) presented an extensive program of events dedicated to the French language and values of Francophonie.

The Days of Francophonie are held in Baku annually in spring. Francophonie unites people who speak French. Organization with a similar name works towards cooperation of French-speaking countries in the world since 1970.