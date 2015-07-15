Days of Azerbaijani Culture opened in Cannes

Baku. 15 July. Days of Azerbaijani Culture have kicked off in Cannes, France, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's First lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva and her family members attended the opening ceremony, where participants included renowned French public and political figures.

The host of the event gave detailed information about Azerbaijan, describing it as “a modern country distinguished by rich culture and ancient history”.

The presenter applauded the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s role in the development of the two countries` ties, and also praised the organization of Baku 2015 first European Games.

President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, head of the working group on Azerbaijan-France interparliamentary relations Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the ceremony.

She said: “Based on friendship, mutual interest and respect, Azerbaijani-French relations have been developing rapidly in a number of areas in recent years.”

Mehriban Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan has signed cooperation and friendship agreements with 12 French cities over the past few years, adding “this helps our counties and people better know each other, and also opens new opportunities for developing our relations in economic and humanitarian spheres”.

Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that Azerbaijan will host the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, saying “this will be Azerbaijan's another contribution to the intercultural dialogue”.

Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard highlighted the development of Azerbaijani-French relations, saying the two counties maintain successful cooperation in all fields, particularly culture.

He touched upon the first European Games, hailing the establishment of state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. Mr Lisnard said Cannes is going to benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan in the coming years. He stressed the importance of the Culture Days: “Hosting these days is of crucial importance in terms of promoting the culture of Azerbaijan whichhas presented unique personalities and masterpieces to the world."

The ceremony was followed by annual Festival d'Art Pyrotechnigue where Baki Fireworks Group was first to perform.

The show featured works of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev, Alakbar Tagiyev as well as traditional Azerbaijani mugham performed by world-renowned Alim Gasimov.

The festival was held for the first time in Cannes in 1967. In 1998 pyrotechnics in this show was one of the most remarkable and great events. Fireworks show, lasting a few days, ends with final fireworks in honor of the festival winner. This year's show presented by Azerbaijan was distinguished by its originality and became a true celebration of fireworks for the residents of Cannes and tourists from all over the world, leaving good impressions on them.