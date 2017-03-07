Days of Azerbaijan started in France

© Diasporla İş üzrə Dövlət Komitəsi

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Arcachon city municipality of French province Akiten and Association of Friends of Azerbaijan organized series of events within frame of “Days of Azerbaijan” dedicated to Nowruz festival.

Report was informed in press service of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The events realized under auspices of Azerbaijan embassy in France and House of Azerbaijan in Paris started with official meetings of Arcachon mayor Yves Foulon, ambassador of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, president of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, French lawmaker Jean-François Mancel and head of House of Azerbaijan in Paris, general secretary of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan Mirvari Fataliyeva.

Later the conference was held at city congress centre with the attendance of over 300 residents. E.Amribayov delivered a speech entitled “Azerbaijan: country of traditions and modernity” at the conference, which started with short movie on Azerbaijan’s culture, history, tourism.

Painting and photo exhibition reflecting Nowruz festivities, ancient and modern memorials of Baku was demonstrated at Olympia Theatre of the city.

J.F. Mancel informing on arrangements for promotion of Azerbaijan carried out by the organization led by him, told that these events are very important for propagation of rich culture and history of Azerbaijan. He talked about trips to Azerbaijan arranged for French people organized by the Association, along with promotion of Azerbaijan as a cradle of multiculturalism and tolerance.

After exhibition “Baku Stars” ensemble of Baku Chorography School performed a concert at the concert hall of the theatre. More than 1000 attendants watched the show.