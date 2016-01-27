Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Culture and Tourism Department has a new appointment.
Report was told in the department, Haji Aliyev was appointed as a director of the Center for Cultural Events Organization and Works with Creative Youth.
