 Top
    Close photo mode

    Culture and Tourism Department has a new appointment

    A new director was appointed to the Center for Cultural Events Organization Works with Creative Youth

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Culture and Tourism Department has a new appointment.

    Report was told in the department, Haji Aliyev was appointed as a director of the Center for Cultural Events Organization and Works with Creative Youth. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi