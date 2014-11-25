Consulate General of Azerbaijan takes part in international charity fair in St. Petersburg

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg took part in the traditional international Christmas charity fair in St. Petersburg. Report informs referring to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan, it is an annual event organized by the International Women's Club, which unites spouses of accredited in St. Petersburg foreign diplomats and foreign experts. This year's event was attended by general consulates from 18 countries, including the CIS countries.

Azerbaijan was represented at the fair by stand with traditional dishes, national cakes, wines, tea, souvenirs and cultural information. Presented at the stand magazine "Baku" devoted to the First Lady of Azerbaijan Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva attracted attention of the public.

All proceeds at the International Charity market funds during the year will be transferred to orphanages and hospitals in St. Petersburg and Leningrad region.