Concert in Baku pays tribute to Uzeyir Hajibayli and Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis

A concert dedicated to the outstanding composers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania - Uzeyir Hajibayli and Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis - has been held in Baku.

According to Report, the event was organized with the support of the Embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Baku, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, delivered the opening remarks at the ceremony.

"Tonight, we will witness how music can serve as a bridge for strengthening cultural ties between nations. Cultural exchange is not only about notes and melodies - it is a way to understand peoples. Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, whose music and paintings opened new horizons for European modernism, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, the father of Azerbaijani classical music, whose melodies have become the voice of this nation's soul, have left a profound mark in history. Thanks to the initiative of Farhad Badalbayli, Rector of the Baku Music Academy, an agreement on cooperation was signed in 2008 between the national philharmonic societies of Lithuania and Azerbaijan. Since then, our countries have actively exchanged musicians and organized joint concerts nearly every year," the diplomat noted.

In turn, Rector of the Baku Music Academy and People"s Artist of Azerbaijan, Farhad Badalbayli, emphasized the importance of such cultural events, which contribute to strengthening humanitarian ties between nations and the mutual enrichment of musical traditions.

"The works of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis laid the foundation for the national schools of music in Azerbaijan and Lithuania, significantly influencing the development of compositional thought and the formation of the cultural identities of their peoples. Concerts like this allow us to better understand the spiritual heritage of our two nations and serve as a bridge between cultures," said Badalbayli.

The concert was led by Lithuanian conductor Vilmantas Kaliūnas and performed by the Uzeyir Hajibayli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.