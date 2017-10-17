Concert in Baku gives start to the Italian Language Week

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ A festive concert in Baku has given a start to the Italian Language Week.

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari opened the event with a speech.

The ambassador noted that the Italian Language Week is held all over the world for the 17th time with the support of the Italian Foreign Ministry and under the patronage of the president of this country. The purpose of the event is to present the Italian language both in the world and in Azerbaijan in particular.

"This is the 4th most studied language in the world after English, Spanish and Chinese. It's also the language of melodrama, fashion, music, cars”, Augusto Massari said.

Then a concert was held from the compositions of famous Italian films composed by eminent Italian composers.

Azerbaijani musicians Farida Mammadova (soprano), Sabina Asadova (mezzo-soprano), Siruz Mamedov (trumpet), Elina Aliyeva, Samir Asadov (violin), Anar Aliyev (viola), Eyyub Aliyev (cello), Gunel Kazimova (piano).

Notably, within the framework of the Italian Language Week, it is planned to hold master classes and display Italian films in Baku.

The events will end on September 22.