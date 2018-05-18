Colombian theatre group to perform in Baku

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Colombian theatre group will perform in Baku. Report was told in the Embassy of Colombia in Azerbaijan, "Incredible and Sad Tale of Innocent Eréndira and her Heartless Grandmother" will be presented to the Baku spectators on May 19.

The performance will take place on the stage of the Russian Drama Theater, as part of the completion of the 3rd Sheki International Theater Festival.

Tickets are sold at the box office of the Russian Drama Theater. The performance will be in Spanish, accompanied with Russian subtitles.