CinemaPlus will show Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The theatre CinemaPlus located in Ganjlik Mall begins to show the long-awaited adventure fantasy Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Report informs, tickets for the show that will start in May 25 are already in sale.

The film directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Cast: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario and others.

Exhausted his luck, Captain Jack Sparrow discovers that he is hunted by his old enemy, the terrible Captain Salazar and his ghost pirates. They have just escaped from the Devil's Triangle and intend to destroy all pirates, including Jack. Only a powerful artifact - the trident of Poseidon - that will grant his possessor full control over the seas will help.

Notably, Dolby Atmos technology provides sound from all directions, including the top of the hall. Because of performance capabilities of placement and movement of sound to anywhere in the theater Dolby Digital Atmos technology allows filmmakers to bring sound in the cinema to a fundamentally new level. As a result, the audience does not just watch what is happening on the screen but switches to the center of events. Dolby Digital Atmos technology was first introduced in April 2012 and used by all major Hollywood studios. 11 directors and 23 sound producers awarded with Oscar are working with it. To date, more than 300 movie theaters around the world have switched to this technology. In the near future it is expected that all the major theaters of the world will use Dolby Digital Atmos technology.