Chiefs appointed to five regional culture and tourism offices - LIST

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chiefs have been appointed to 5 Regional Culture and Tourism Departments of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry states that according to relevant order of Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev Tahir Aliyev was appointed to the position of chief of Aghdash Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Ahmad Ramazanov of Sabirabad Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Elchin Huseynov of Bilasuvar Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Latifa Movsumova of Masalli Regional Culture and Tourism Department and Vusal Nasirli of Lankaran Regional Culture and Tourism Department.