 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chiefs appointed to five regional culture and tourism offices - LIST

    Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev issued orders

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Chiefs have been appointed to 5 Regional Culture and Tourism Departments of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry.

    The ministry states that according to relevant order of Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev Tahir Aliyev was appointed to the position of chief of Aghdash Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Ahmad Ramazanov of Sabirabad Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Elchin Huseynov of Bilasuvar Regional Culture and Tourism Department, Latifa Movsumova of Masalli Regional Culture and Tourism Department and Vusal Nasirli of Lankaran Regional Culture and Tourism Department. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi