Chargé d'affaires: Cooperation in humanitarian sphere is clear example of strong relations between Azerbaijan and US

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ / Cooperation in the humanitarian sphere is a clear example of strong relations between Azerbaijan and the United States.

Report informs, U.S. Chargé d'affaires in Azerbaijan William Gil said at the opening ceremony of the "American book corner" ("American shelf") at the school for children of internally displaced persons from Lachin district in Masazyr .

The diplomat noted that the school has been built by the United States in order to create all the necessary conditions for children of internally displaced persons to obtain full school education.

There is nothing more beautiful than education. This school is a clear example of strong Azerbaijani-American relations. We are loyal to the idea of helping to improve the educational conditions for children of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons," he said.

W. Gil stressed that this school is one of the 16 built by the US for refugees in Azerbaijan, and that the Embassy will continue to make efforts to improve its conditions: "We have been cooperating with this school since its opening. I hope that the examples of American literature that we have brought today will be very interesting and useful for students."

According to the diplomat, the US aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the name of the bright future of the Azerbaijani people.

"When we say Azerbaijan, of course, we cannot forget about the internally displaced persons and refugees. I hope that these books and school will help students to identify their potential and achieve success in the future, " W. Gil summarized.