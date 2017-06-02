British military orchestra will give a concert in Baku

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ British military orchestra The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles will give a concert in Baku.

Report was informed in the British Embassy, a joint concert of The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles and the Special Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan will be held on June 12.

During the concert, both military orchestras will play nation-specific pieces of music of both countries.

The concert will be held in Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslum Magomayev.

Moreover, The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles will give a joint concert together with Exemplary Military Orchestra of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Fountains Square on June 13. During the concert, both military orchestras will play nation-specific pieces of music of both countries.

The concert will be held between 11: 00-13: 00.