 Top
    Close photo mode

    British military orchestra will give a concert in Baku

    The concert will be held in the Philharmonic Hall

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ British military orchestra The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles will give a concert in Baku.

    Report was informed in the British Embassy, a joint concert of The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles and the Special Exemplary Military Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan will be held on June 12.

    During the concert, both military orchestras will play nation-specific pieces of music of both countries.

    The concert will be held in Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall named after Muslum Magomayev.

    Moreover, The Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles will give a joint concert together with Exemplary Military Orchestra of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Fountains Square on June 13. During the concert, both military orchestras will play nation-specific pieces of music of both countries.

    The concert will be held between 11: 00-13: 00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi