Baku will host The Easter market

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ VIII Charity Easter Bazaar will be held in the Russian Information and Cultural Center (RICC) in Baku, April 6-7.

Report informs referring to the RICC press service, archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan Alexander, as well representatives of a number of embassies accredited in Azerbaijan are expected to attend the opening of the event on April 6.

During the Easter Bazaar, festive attributes, handicrafts, souvenirs, jewelry and paintings by artists will be presented. Also there will be held a charity lottery.

Funds from the charitable action will be directed to help orphans.