Baku will host Italian Design Day

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the Italian Design Day, which will promote advanced Italian technologies and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in various areas.

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari told a press conference in Baku.

Initiated by Italian Foreign Ministry, the Italian Design Day will also be marked in about 100 cities around the world, he said.

According to the Italian Ambassador, the theme of this year’s event is “Design and Sustainability”.

“This theme is perfectly compatible with the theme – human capital – selected by Azerbaijan for its bid to host EXPO 2025,” he said.

Famous designer Antonio Arico will attend the event as special guest", he announced.

“The Union of Azerbaijani Architects also cooperates with Italian Embassy in Baku in organizing the event”, Ambassador Massari added.

Speaking at the conference, the director of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan, Mauricio Ferri said that the main goal of the event is to present the “Made in Italy” brand.

"Another goal of the event is to improve cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy. Italian design items will be exclusively displayed here”, Ferri said.