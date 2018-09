Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will play host to the Indonesian Cultural Day.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will take place at the International Mugham Center on November 19-20.

The event will feature samples of culture, including music and dance of 15 to 20 different provinces of the country.

Business people of these provinces will also visit Azerbaijan to discuss prospects for further cooperation.