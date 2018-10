Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host the Columbian film festival.

Report was informed in Colombian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the festival will be held on March 2-4.

Drama “Of Love and Other Demons” (on March 2), romantic comedy “Sofia and the Stubborn” (on March 3), “Embrace of the Serpent” (on March 4) will be demonstrated during the festival.

Movies will be demonstrated in Spanish with English subtitles.

Entrance is free.