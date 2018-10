Baku will host seminar 'Multiculturalism and social life in Azerbaijan and Indonesia'

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku International Multiculturalism Centre and research center "Azerbaijani multiculturalism" at Qafqaz University together with Indonesian Juanda University, Surakarta State Islamic University and Sunan Kaliraja State Islamic University are going to jointly organize an international seminar entitled "Multiculturalism and social life in Azerbaijan and Indonesia".

Report was informed at the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will take place on December 22-23 in Baku.

The participants from the Republic of Indonesia are Dr. Munawar Ahmad, Jogjakarta State Islamic University, Dr. Chaider S. Bamualim, Jakarta State Islamic University, Mr. Shofwan Anwar Abdul Rauf, Director of the research center at State Islamic University of Surakarta, Prof. Dr. Usman Abu Bakar, Rector of Juanda University.