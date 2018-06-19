Baku to host Music Festival

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Music Festival on June 21. Report informs referring to the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, this festival, which is traditionally held in the summer months, takes place on the streets and in parks and other public places. This time the music will be played in the squares of Baku and Icheri Sheher, on Fountain Square and on Nizami Street.

The event was organized by the Embassy of France and the French Institute in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the State Tourism Agency, the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", the Space of Contemporary Art YARAT, Street Food Festival and Maks Events. The festival is open for both professional musicians and fans. Variety of styles are welcomed here.