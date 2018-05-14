Baku to host "Golden Man" exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan's cultural heritage - PHOTOS

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, the National Museum of Azerbaijan History together with the National Oil Museum of Kazakhstan opens the exhibition "Legacy of the Great Steppe: masterpieces of jewelry art" dedicated to the history of the Kazakh people, Report informs citing the TengriNews.

Notably, the exhibition, realized within the framework of the international exhibition project "The Golden Man Procession on World Museums", is acquaintance of Azerbaijanis with the cultural heritage of the Great Steppe Belt of Eurasia of Early Iron age.

The main showpiece of the exhibition is the "Golden Man", found in 1969 in the mound Issyk, 50 kilometers east of Almaty archaeological expedition under the leadership of the famous Kazakhstani archaeologist Kemal Akishev. All the decorations of the leader's costume and headgear lay unchanged in the sequence in which they were stitched to the clothes. Today, the "Golden Man" is known throughout the world and is a symbol of Kazakhstan.

The exhibition route "The Golden Man Procession through the Museums of the World" includes East Asia (Japan, Korea), Southeast Asia (China), Europe (Austria, France), and Russia and the United States of America.

The exhibition "Legacy of the Great Steppe: masterpieces of jewelry art" in Baku will last until July 1.