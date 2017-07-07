Baku opens photo exhibition dedicated to two famous Mexican artists

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 6, for the first time Baku has inaugurated a photographic exhibition dedicated to the life of two eminent Mexican painters Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.

Exhibition called “Smile in the middle of the way” presented 96 photographs of different periods of life, the important events, as well as the daily life of the artists.

The opening of the exhibition was made by the Mexico's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini.